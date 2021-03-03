comscore Holomua Hawaii gives away $23M | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Holomua Hawaii gives away $23M

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union said $23 million was distributed to local businesses in need at the end of 2020 as part of the Holomua Hawaii grant program. Hawaii County appointed HCFCU as the coordinator to distribute those funds, which were provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — or CARES — Act. Read more

