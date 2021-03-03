comscore Mayor Rick Blangiardi proposes $2.9B budget with no furloughs or tax increases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mayor Rick Blangiardi proposes $2.9B budget with no furloughs or tax increases

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi discusses the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / DEC. 2 Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing an increase to the Hanauma Bay entry fee to $25 from $12 for nonresident visitors 13 and over.

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing an increase to the Hanauma Bay entry fee to $25 from $12 for nonresident visitors 13 and over.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Rick Blangiardi: </strong> <em>The Honolulu mayor said the city would implement a hiring freeze, but first-responder positions would be exempt </em>

    Rick Blangiardi:

    The Honolulu mayor said the city would implement a hiring freeze, but first-responder positions would be exempt

Anticipating continued depressed revenue sources such as real property taxes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Rick Rick Blangiardi needed to fill a $73 million hole in the city’s budget. Read more

