Mayor Rick Blangiardi proposes $2.9B budget with no furloughs or tax increases
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:44 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HONOLULU MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi discusses the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / DEC. 2
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing an increase to the Hanauma Bay entry fee to $25 from $12 for nonresident visitors 13 and over.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Rick Blangiardi:
The Honolulu mayor said the city would implement a hiring freeze, but first-responder positions would be exempt
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree