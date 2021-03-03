On the Move: March 3, 2021

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Public Relations Society of America Hawaii Chapter has announced the appointment of its board of directors. Read more

The Public Relations Society of America Hawaii Chapter has announced the appointment of its board of directors.

>> President William Nhieu, director of strategic communications, Anthology Group

>> Immediate Past President Mondy Jamshidi Kent, principal &social business resource, Practivist LLC

>> President-elect Samantha Tsui, senior account supervisor, Anthology Group

>> Secretary Jordan Ozaki, senior account coordinator, iQ360

>> Treasurer Jaclyn Hawse, director of communications and business development, USS Missouri Memorial Association Inc.

>> Assembly delegate &Western District delegate Jennifer Armstrong, owner and principal, Strong­Arm Communications

>> Programs chairs Maria Hartfield, marketing and sponsorship specialist, International Market Place; and Sheela Sharma, information specialist, State of Hawaii

>> Accreditation chair Liane Hu Okumura, communications and public relations director, Olomana Loomis ISC

>> Education Director and student chapter liaison Amy Hennessey, senior vice president, communications and external affairs, Ulupono Initiative

>> Koa Anvil Awards event chair Huy Vo, director of public relations, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

>> Membership chair Crystal Yamasaki, president, Crystal Clear Communications

>> Public relations/communications chair Maribell Pabalan, account executive, Anthology Group

>> Website chair Keith DeMello, director of communications and community, Ulupono Initiative

>> Digital communications chair Shari Nishijima, state House of Representatives

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.