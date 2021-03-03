comscore Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii football hoping for improved scheduling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii football hoping for improved scheduling

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

There is a definite pecking order to college football, and some of it extends to the announcing of schedules, which is why the Southeastern Conference unveils its slate in January and the Mountain West Conference comes out with its … Read more

Previous Story
’Bows’ mistakes correctable, Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso says
Next Story
Television and radio - March 3, 2021

Scroll Up