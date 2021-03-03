CALENDAR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific,
7:30 p.m., at St. Francis High gym.
PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii
Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at St. Francis High gym.
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 6:35
p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
SOFTBALL
College: Washington at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at
Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
SOCCER
BIIF GIRLS
Tuesday
Hawaii Prep 2, Hilo Rush 0
Thursday
Kamehameha at Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m.
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
Tuesday
Man City 4, Wolverhampton 1
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.