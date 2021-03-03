CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific,

7:30 p.m., at St. Francis High gym.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii

Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at St. Francis High gym.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 6:35

p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium

SOFTBALL

College: Washington at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at

Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

SOCCER

BIIF GIRLS

Tuesday

Hawaii Prep 2, Hilo Rush 0

Thursday

Kamehameha at Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Tuesday

Man City 4, Wolverhampton 1