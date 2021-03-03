University of Hawaii hurlers find success by changing things up
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS / MARCH 6
Hawaii pitcher Aaron Davenport worked his way out of trouble against Arizona State last week with the help of an improved changeup.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree