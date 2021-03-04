Man, 20, killed in single-vehicle crash in Kalihi identified

A man killed in Tuesday’s single-vehicle crash in Kalihi has been identified as 20-year-old Alinton Gideon of Waipahu, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police are continuing their investigation into the deadly crash that occurred in the westbound lanes of Moanalua Freeway prior to the Ola Lane overpass at about 11:10 p.m.

Police said a black 2004 Honda Pilot operated by a 21-year-old Waipahu woman was traveling on the freeway with two passengers at a high rate of speed when it lost control and hit the center median.

The vehicle spun out and the passengers were thrown onto the roadway.

Police said one of the passengers later identified as Gideon sustained critical injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The other passenger, a 22-year-old Waipahu man, and the Honda driver were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and driving without a license.