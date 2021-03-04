comscore Off the News: Honolulu residents keep weight off | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Honolulu residents keep weight off

  • Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.

In a report titled “2021’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S.,” Honolulu ranks as least-portly among the 100 metro areas. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Help students get back to classrooms

Scroll Up