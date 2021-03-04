Off the News: Honolulu residents keep weight off

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a report titled “2021’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S.,” Honolulu ranks as least-portly among the 100 metro areas. Using federal data, such as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, and county health rankings, WalletHub sized up overweight and obese populations and issues linked to weight problems, such as high cholesterol and heart disease as well as diet and access to parks and recreational facilities.

In the latest CDC mapping of “obesity prevalence” across the nation, conducted in 2019, one dozen states tipped the scales at rates of at least 35%. Hawaii weighed in at about 25% — not the slimmest state, but close.