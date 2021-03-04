Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Kauai wants back in to Safe Travels Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It may be that Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami was feeling the pressure from two fronts, and that was why he’s seeking to rejoin the Safe Travels Hawaii program next month. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It may be that Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami was feeling the pressure from two fronts, and that was why he’s seeking to rejoin the Safe Travels Hawaii program next month. Businesses there have wanted their share of even a weak tourism flow, and state legislators have been considering a law to make the state travel policy more uniform. Still, the island has kept its case count low and vaccines are coming, so it’s hard to say the mayor made the wrong choice. Here’s hoping for a speedy reentry, and a healthier economy, too. Previous Story Editorial: Help students get back to classrooms