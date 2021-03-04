Off the News: Kauai wants back in to Safe Travels

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It may be that Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami was feeling the pressure from two fronts, and that was why he’s seeking to rejoin the Safe Travels Hawaii program next month. Businesses there have wanted their share of even a weak tourism flow, and state legislators have been considering a law to make the state travel policy more uniform.

Still, the island has kept its case count low and vaccines are coming, so it’s hard to say the mayor made the wrong choice. Here’s hoping for a speedy reentry, and a healthier economy, too.