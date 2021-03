Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Hawaiian Properties has announced the hiring of Tylor Hansen as vice president and senior property manager. Hansen has more than a decade of association management experience. Most recently, he was partner and co-president of Pelican Management LLC.

>> Navian Hawaii, formerly known as Hospice Hawaii, has announced the hiring of Dr. Katie Melton as a hospice and palliative care physician. Melton most recently served as a hospice staff physician at Iowa City Hospice.

