University of Hawaii athletic department has commitments of more than $2M to help underwrite its on-campus stadium

The University of Hawaii athletic department has commitments for more than $2 million in gifts to help underwrite the cost of the football team’s move to an on-campus stadium, the Board of Regents was told on Wednesday.

In response to questions by Regent Jan Sullivan regarding funding for the estimated $6.12 million project to upgrade the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex for the 2021 season, athletic director David Matlin told the committee on intercollegiate athletics, “We’ve had three pretty good gifts that have been committed to that we’re finalizing details (on) that total over $2 million for this project.”

Matlin said, “That’s a big part of it, obviously, and then using (capital improvement) money from the university. We actually have a lot of campaigns going on where we have some meaningful donations that, maybe not in the six and seven figures, add up also.”

Sullivan said, “I’m glad to hear that you are hoping to narrow the gap.”

UH shifted its focus to the Ching Complex after it said it was advised that Aloha Stadium would not be available for home games with fans in attendance due to on going safety concerns.

UH has listed an “aggressive” timeline for installation of key elements by Aug. 16.

Committee chairman Simeon Acoba, noting that UH is listing its home opener as Sept. 4 with Portland State, asked, “Is that (Sept. 4 at Ching) a promise?”

Matlin said, “We will have a game on Sept. 4, 2021, that’s what our schedule says.”

Acoba asked, “But, at the Complex?”

Matlin responded, “You know I’ve said before that failure is not an option. We’re working hard to make this happen. There are, obviously, some things we can’t control, but I’m optimistic that we will have the baseline needs done by that time.”

But, Matlin added, “We might not have everything done that we like by Week Two or Year Two or Year Three. But, yeah, I’m optimistic that we will be able to play on the (Ching Complex) based upon the minimum requirements needed, so we’re really prioritizing what we’re doing and some things might have to wait, depending upon timing and funds.”