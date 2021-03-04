comscore University of Hawaii athletic department has commitments of more than $2M to help underwrite its on-campus stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii athletic department has commitments of more than $2M to help underwrite its on-campus stadium

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  STAR-ADVERTISER "I'm optimistic that we will be able to play on the (Ching Complex) based upon the minimum requirements needed." David Matlin UH athletic director

    “I’m optimistic that we will be able to play on the (Ching Complex) based upon the minimum requirements needed.”

  COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS The stadium in the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex could become the home for UH football this season.

    The stadium in the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex could become the home for UH football this season.

The University of Hawaii athletic department has commitments for more than $2 million in gifts to help underwrite the cost of the football team’s move to an on-campus stadium, the Board of Regents was told on Wednesday. Read more

