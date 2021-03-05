comscore Editorial: Innovation key to city’s recovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Innovation key to city’s recovery

  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 p.m.

In his first few months of elective office for the first time, Mayor Rick Blangiardi pieced together a Cabinet representing a diverse mix of public- and private-sector backgrounds, and worked with Gov. David Ige on coronavirus priorities, including the city’s recent ascent to Tier 3 reopening with eased restrictions. Read more

