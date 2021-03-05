CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii,

6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

College: Washington at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

SWIMMING

ILH: Dual meets, 5 p.m., at Kamehameha, Le Jardin, ‘Iolani

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH boys: Saint Louis at Kamehameha, Island Pacific at Mid-Pacific

ILH girls: Island Pacific at Mid-Pacific, Punahou at Sacred Hearts

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii,

1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii,

6 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym.

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: meet, 8 a.m., at Kamehameha, Punahou, Le Jardin, ‘Iolani.

DIVING

ILH: Meet, 10 a.m., at Kamehameha.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.

SOFTBALL

College: Washington at Hawaii, 2 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii,

1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.