UH football team announces assistant coaching changes on offense and defense

The University of Hawaii football team will have a new play-caller for offense and add experience on defense, the program announced today.

>> Bo Graham, who served as pass-game coordinator and running backs coach, has been promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. It should be an easy transition for Graham, who was instrumental in the play-calling last season. For the New Mexico Bowl, Graham was on the sideline signaling plays.

>> Chief of staff Trent Figg will move to an on-field coaching position as associate head coach of defense. Figg also will retain his chief-of-staff duties, in which he oversees the day-to-day operations of the program. “Coach Figg is an outstanding leader and has the respect of our entire team,” UH head coach Todd Graham said.

>> Marcus Davis, who was a graduate assistant for offense at Florida State the past season, is joining the Rainbow Warriors as receivers coach. Davis had played and coached at Auburn. Davis played and worked under two of Todd Graham’s former offensive coordinators — Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn — and is familiar with the Warriors’ run-and-gun concepts.

>> Todd Graham announced Tony Hull, who coached receivers and was instrumental in recruiting in the Southwest, will not return.

Bo Graham is assuming G.J. Kinne’s UH titles. Kinne has joined Central Florida’s coaching staff.

“Bo has been in a leadership role on offense during our 2020 season and was already heavily involved in the game planning and installation of our offense last season,” Todd Graham said in a news release. “This move allows us to keep continuity and development of our no-huddle, fast tempo offense. The terminology and communication of our offense stays the same. Bo has a wealth of experience within our system, at numerous places, and I’m excited about this opportunity for him to lead our offense back to prominence.”

By consolidating Figg’s positions, Todd Graham said, the Warriors are “absorbing” a position. “The move saves the department nearly $100,000 and helps relieve some of the financial burden due to the pandemic.”