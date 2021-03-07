comscore Polyscias trees play an important role in Hawaii’s ecosystem | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Branches of Botany | Features

Polyscias trees play an important role in Hawaii’s ecosystem

  • By Jesse Adams, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • COURTESY JESSE ADAMS Polyscias oahuensis

    COURTESY JESSE ADAMS

    Polyscias oahuensis

  • COURTESY JESSE ADAMS Polyscias waimeae

    COURTESY JESSE ADAMS

    Polyscias waimeae

The native flora of ­Hawaii is full of examples that illustrate how diverse its trees and plants can be. Some have unique vegetation or a natural growth form that sets them apart from the rest; others are known for their dramatic blossoms. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Nutrient overload from green drinks can be harmful

Scroll Up