comscore Sea urchin program cleaning Kaneohe Bay algae for a decade — and doing a good job | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sea urchin program cleaning Kaneohe Bay algae for a decade — and doing a good job

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  • COURTESY MALIA URIE Hatchery manager David Cohen.

    COURTESY MALIA URIE

    Hatchery manager David Cohen.

  • COURTESY DNLR / DAR Project staff raise the sea urchins until they’re large enough to be released into the wild.

    COURTESY DNLR / DAR

    Project staff raise the sea urchins until they’re large enough to be released into the wild.

  • COURTESY DNLR / DAR The sea urchin biocontrol project has released 600,000 sea urchins across the state.

    COURTESY DNLR / DAR

    The sea urchin biocontrol project has released 600,000 sea urchins across the state.

Ten years ago the patch reefs in Kaneohe Bay were in pretty sad shape — smothered and getting choked out by an invasive seaweed species introduced decades before. Read more

Previous Story
New coronavirus cases include cluster at Maui Correctional Center
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 1 – Feb. 5, 2021

Scroll Up