Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: Feb. 26 to March 4, 2021 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Feb. 26-March 4 >> Kaylyn Hatsumi Baptiste and Ezekiel Alaka‘i Leon Baude-Ige >> Brittany Amanda Bowie and Brian Keith Bickham >> Dana Jo Brown Johnson and Donnie Wayne Kees >> Leticia Dolores Domenick and Raymond Meekins >> Normie Jean Macadangdang Galapon and John Martin Pernada Taylan >> Kaitlyn Ray Lovci and Ramone Theodore Rivenburg >> Bryson Kana Ross Mitchell and Kirsten Dawn Saporsantos Delos Santos >> Melissa Ann Naylor and Sergio Rakish Robinson >> Christie Kawailana Keanuenue Kamaka Pascua and Keith Kailipuahilo Fernandez >> Kathleen Quintero and Arnulfo Daniel Espinoza >> Kimberly Lokelani Ramos- Vincent and Kaihopumakalani Jerald Ferreira-Diaz >> Ruth Mailani Runnels and Cameron Anthony Knoles >> Emmanuel Baptist Silva and Karen Leigh Loynes >> Martin Anthony Soto and Monta Sokolovska >> Jared Yoshihiro Wong and Takako Ito BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Feb. 26-March 4 >> Lamakukaulana Ka‘onohiokalahikikoloinapaliuli Aki >> Iyzen Kekoaponoikealaokapunahala‘iokeiwalanalani Francis Akoi-Shea >> Benjamin III Almo Tehivanui La‘amaikahiki Blake Fonoimoana- Lessary >> Maverick Storm Brock >> Elias Mitsuo Fukushima Bumanglag >> Piper Noel DeAnda >> Keo Makana Fujimoto >> Destiny Saileen Leinapua‘onalani Kahuwila >> Mason James Kinoshita >> Brenner Michael Koellhoffer >> Kyler Lee Kopecky >> William Leonard Lee >> Caysen Satoshi Keonimana Nicola >> Jayson Makana Ikaika Reyes Orcino >> Zoey Tsuyuko Kapolani Ho‘oilina Paracuelles >> Keanu James Wayne Parker >> Pepper Ilihia Ricafort >> Kai David Sperry >> Emmanuel Pihamana‘olana Jesse Stensgaard >> Justin Zhu Previous Story New coronavirus cases include cluster at Maui Correctional Center Next Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 1 – Feb. 5, 2021