Hee hits 2 homers as No. 8 Washington wallops Rainbow Wahine

Noelle Hee hit two of Washington’s three home runs and the eighth-ranked Huskies completed a series sweep of the Hawaii softball team with an 11-3 win on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Washington shortstop Sis Bates went 4-for-4 with a triple to spark a 16-hit attack and left fielder Sami Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a homer and drove in five runs for the Huskies (16-2).

Washington jumped out to a 5-0 lead, highlighted by Hee’s solo homer in the top of the second inning. UH scratched out two runs in the bottom of the frame with Mya’Liah Bethea scoring on a wild pitch and pinch runner Cira Bartolotti coming in on the back end of a double steal.

UH trailed 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth and loaded the bases on three singles. Washington ace Gabbie Plain, who fired a one-hitter in Thursday’s series opener, was summoned from the bullpen and ended the threat with a strikeout.

The Huskies pulled away in the fifth when Hee hit her second homer and Reynolds added a three-run opposite-field shot to left field to push the lead to 10-2.

The Huskies were on the verge of a third straight run-rule victory when UH shortstop Nawai Kaupe launched a solo blast to left field against Plain to extend the game.

UW reliever Brooke Nelson struck out five in 22⁄3 innings and earned the win. Plain stuck out six over the final 31⁄3 innings and was credited with her third save of the season.

UH starter Jetta Nannen gave up six runs on eight hits in 21⁄3 innings and took the loss.

Following its lone nonconference series of the season,

UH (0-3) opens Big West play with a four-game series against UC Santa Barbara set for March 19 and 20 at RWSS.