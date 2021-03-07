comscore Hee hits 2 homers as No. 8 Washington wallops Rainbow Wahine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hee hits 2 homers as No. 8 Washington wallops Rainbow Wahine

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Jetta Nannen delivered a pitch against the Washington Huskies during Thursday’s game.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Jetta Nannen delivered a pitch against the Washington Huskies during Thursday’s game.

Noelle Hee hit two of Washington’s three home runs and the eighth-ranked Huskies completed a series sweep of the Hawaii softball team with an 11-3 win on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 6, 2021
Next Story
Television and radio - March 7, 2021

Scroll Up