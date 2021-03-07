CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym.
SOCCER
PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.
MONDAY
No local sporting events
BASKETBALL
BIIF
Hawaii Prep 57, Kamehameha-Hawaii 46
