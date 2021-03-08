Off the News: A challenge for Hawaii’s schools chief

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is not a good omen for schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto that the teachers’ and principals’ unions have dealt a blow to her contract-renewal hopes. A flood of testimony before the state Board of Education on Thursday pushed the panel to postpone a vote. Read more

That two-week delay may be the only bright spot in the situation for Kishimoto, because it buys a little time. Enough to work out a deal to put her on firmer footing? We’ll see how the wrangling over reopening schools progresses, for instance.