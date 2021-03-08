Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A challenge for Hawaii’s schools chief Today Updated 1:24 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It is not a good omen for schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto that the teachers’ and principals’ unions have dealt a blow to her contract-renewal hopes. A flood of testimony before the state Board of Education on Thursday pushed the panel to postpone a vote. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It is not a good omen for schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto that the teachers’ and principals’ unions have dealt a blow to her contract-renewal hopes. A flood of testimony before the state Board of Education on Thursday pushed the panel to postpone a vote. That two-week delay may be the only bright spot in the situation for Kishimoto, because it buys a little time. Enough to work out a deal to put her on firmer footing? We’ll see how the wrangling over reopening schools progresses, for instance. Previous Story Column: A sustainable economy from the ocean