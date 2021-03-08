comscore Off the News: A challenge for Hawaii’s schools chief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A challenge for Hawaii’s schools chief

  • Today
  • Updated 1:24 a.m.

It is not a good omen for schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto that the teachers’ and principals’ unions have dealt a blow to her contract-renewal hopes. A flood of testimony before the state Board of Education on Thursday pushed the panel to postpone a vote. Read more

