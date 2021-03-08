Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade takes softball twinbill By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A day after rain postponed the season opener for Chaminade and Hawaii Pacific softball, the Silverswords won both games of Sunday’s PacWest Conference doubleheader, by scores of 8-2 and 7-5 at Howard A. Okita Field in Kaneohe. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A day after rain postponed the season opener for Chaminade and Hawaii Pacific softball, the Silverswords won both games of Sunday’s PacWest Conference doubleheader, by scores of 8-2 and 7-5 at Howard A. Okita Field in Kaneohe. Game one featured a five-run fourth inning for Chaminade (1-0 overall, 1-0 PacWest Conference), highlighted by Cheyne Obara’s two-run single, that was more than enough run support for pitcher Madelyn Stockslager. Stockslager pitched a complete game, giving up just two runs and striking out 11. Cherise Horita had three of the six hits for the Sharks (0-1, 0-1). Five runs in the final two innings allowed Chaminade to sweep the Sunday doubleheader. Malia Moisa’s two-run double gave the Silverswords the lead in the top of the sixth inning, an inning in which Chaminade would score four times. Stockslager pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to record her second win of the day. Brandi Leong and Cieana Curran had two hits each in the loss for the Sharks (0-2, 0-2). Chaminade begins a four-game series at Hawaii Hilo on March 20. Hawaii Pacific is next in action on March 13 with a pair of games at Hawaii Hilo. Previous Story Ernst wins Drive On Championship for 3rd LPGA Tour title Next Story Television and radio - March 8, 2021