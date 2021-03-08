Chaminade takes softball twinbill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A day after rain postponed the season opener for Chaminade and Hawaii Pacific softball, the Silverswords won both games of Sunday’s PacWest Conference doubleheader, by scores of 8-2 and 7-5 at Howard A. Okita Field in Kaneohe.

Game one featured a five-run fourth inning for Chaminade (1-0 overall, 1-0 PacWest Conference), highlighted by Cheyne Obara’s two-run single, that was more than enough run support for pitcher Madelyn Stockslager. Stockslager pitched a complete game, giving up just two runs and striking out 11. Cherise Horita had three of the six hits for the Sharks (0-1, 0-1).

Five runs in the final two innings allowed Chaminade to sweep the Sunday doubleheader. Malia Moisa’s two-run double gave the Silverswords the lead in the top of the sixth inning, an inning in which Chaminade would score four times. Stockslager pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to record her second win of the day. Brandi Leong and Cieana Curran had two hits each in the loss for the Sharks (0-2, 0-2).

Chaminade begins a four-game series at Hawaii Hilo on March 20. Hawaii Pacific is next in action on March 13 with a pair of games at Hawaii Hilo.