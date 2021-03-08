comscore Chaminade takes softball twinbill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade takes softball twinbill

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A day after rain postponed the season opener for Chaminade and Hawaii Pacific softball, the Silverswords won both games of Sunday’s PacWest Conference doubleheader, by scores of 8-2 and 7-5 at Howard A. Okita Field in Kaneohe. Read more

