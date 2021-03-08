comscore Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team face Azusa Pacific in D-II bracket | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team face Azusa Pacific in D-II bracket

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team will take its 38-game winning streak into a matchup with fellow Pacific West Conference member Azusa Pacific on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament. Read more

