Public’s help sought in identifying man involved in murder on freeway near Kapolei

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for murder in connection with the death of a 50-year-old man.

Police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the freeway at about 3 a.m. Sunday between the Kapolei and Kunia off-ramps

When officers arrived, they discovered a man in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Caravan with traumatic injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release his name.

According to police, witnesses reported two men had exchanged words while driving. At some point, both stopped and exited their vehicles, at which time a physical altercation ensued.

Shortly after, the 50-year-old man returned to his vehicle and the other man fled in a silver or gray colored four-door vehicle.

Police said the victim drove a short distance before he became unresponsive.

The driver who fled the scene is described as a man in his 20s, 6 feet tall with a slim build. He is further described as having black or brown medium-length dreadlocks and was wearing a white T-shirt at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.