Armed suspect takes man’s backpack in Ala Moana area, escapes with accomplice on bicycles

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Ala Moana area Monday night.
According to police, a male suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at a 24-year-old man on Kalauokalani Way sometime between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
A second male suspect took the victim’s backpack before both suspects fled the scene on bicycles, police said.
There were no injuries reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
