Bulletin Board

Kaimuki is looking to fill the following

vacancies:

>> Girl’s volleyball head coach

>> Girl’s basketball head coach

>> Wrestling head coach

Applicants must have:

High school head coaching experience

CPR and first aid certified

Coaching certification from NFHS

Deadline to apply is March 29

Email resume to: frederick.lee@k12.hi.us

Calendar

Today

AIR RIFLERY

ILH boys: Pac-Five at Saint Louis.

ILH girls: Pac-Five at Sacred Hearts

Thursday

No local sporting events scheduled