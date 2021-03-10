Bulletin Board
Kaimuki is looking to fill the following
vacancies:
>> Girl’s volleyball head coach
>> Girl’s basketball head coach
>> Wrestling head coach
Applicants must have:
High school head coaching experience
CPR and first aid certified
Coaching certification from NFHS
Deadline to apply is March 29
Email resume to: frederick.lee@k12.hi.us
Calendar
Today
AIR RIFLERY
ILH boys: Pac-Five at Saint Louis.
ILH girls: Pac-Five at Sacred Hearts
Thursday
No local sporting events scheduled
