3 visitors to Hawaii arrested for quarantine violations

A couple from Ohio and a man from Montana were arrested for allegedly COVID-19 quarantine violations last week, the state Department of the Attorney General reported today.

On Wednesday special agents from the AG’s Investigations Division arrested Christopher Jason Jenkins and his wife May Laura Rogers of Fort Smith, Ohio. They were assigned to quarantine in Kona after their arrival on Tuesday, but allegedly boarded a flight to Honolulu instead, where they were assigned a quarantine location in Waikiki.

They were seen on video leaving their hotel to go to the beach, and were arrested upon their return to the hotel, and their bail was set at $2,000 each.

On Friday 32-year-old Jared Logan Chabot, of Bozeman, Mont. was also arrested after allegedly leaving his designated quarantine location in Waikiki. The AG’s office said he left his quarantine hotel and moved to two other hotels in Waikiki. Agents allege he attempted to check into a fourth hotel.

He was arrested, and his bail was also set to $2,000.