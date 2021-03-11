Maili woman, 48, dies after Nanakuli pedestrian accident

A 48-year-old pedestrian has died from injuries she sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Nanakuli Tuesday.

Police said a Jeep operated by a 50-year-old Nanakuli woman was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway at about 7:05 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian just west of Auyong Homestead Road.

The pedestrian, of Maili, was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.

The Jeep driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition. While at the hospital, her condition worsened and she later died.

It was not immediately known whether speed was a factor. Police said alcohol or drugs were not involved.

This is the 12th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to nine at the same time last year.

An investigation is ongoing.