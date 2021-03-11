Maili woman, 48, dies after Nanakuli pedestrian accident

A 48-year-old pedestrian has died from injuries she sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Nanakuli Tuesday.
Police said a Jeep operated by a 50-year-old Nanakuli woman was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway at about 7:05 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian just west of Auyong Homestead Road.
The pedestrian, of Maili, was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.
The Jeep driver remained at the scene and was not injured.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition. While at the hospital, her condition worsened and she later died.
It was not immediately known whether speed was a factor. Police said alcohol or drugs were not involved.
This is the 12th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to nine at the same time last year.
An investigation is ongoing.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.