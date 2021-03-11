comscore Maili woman, 48, dies after Nanakuli pedestrian accident | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Maili woman, 48, dies after Nanakuli pedestrian accident

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:34 am

A 48-year-old pedestrian has died from injuries she sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Nanakuli Tuesday.

Police said a Jeep operated by a 50-year-old Nanakuli woman was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway at about 7:05 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian just west of Auyong Homestead Road.

The pedestrian, of Maili, was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.

The Jeep driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition. While at the hospital, her condition worsened and she later died.

It was not immediately known whether speed was a factor. Police said alcohol or drugs were not involved.

This is the 12th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to nine at the same time last year.

An investigation is ongoing.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii’s heavy rains and floods cited as examples of climate change
Next Story
How dangerous is the Fukushima nuclear plant today?
Looking Back

Scroll Up