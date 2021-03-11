Maui police looking for man last seen two weeks ago

The Maui Police Department is looking for a man on Maui who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Ryan Matthew Harris, also known as Wangpo, 31, was last seen on Feb. 22. MPD described Harris as Caucasian, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 160 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts to call MPD’s non-emergency number at (808)244-6400. If in an emergency, dial 9-1-1 and refer to MPD report #21-008545.