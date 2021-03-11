comscore UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to discuss modifications to Tier 3 reopening plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to discuss modifications to Tier 3 reopening plan

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 am
  Mayor Rick Blangiardi held his first press conference outdoors on Jan. 14.

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi held his first press conference outdoors on Jan. 14.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is scheduled to speak at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. today regarding modifications to Oahu’s Tier 3 reopening plan.

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen and Honolulu City Council Member Andria Tupola are also scheduled to speak.

You can watch the livestream above or on Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Facebook page.

