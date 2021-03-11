UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to discuss modifications to Tier 3 reopening plan

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is scheduled to speak at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. today regarding modifications to Oahu’s Tier 3 reopening plan.
Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen and Honolulu City Council Member Andria Tupola are also scheduled to speak.
You can watch the livestream above or on Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Facebook page.
