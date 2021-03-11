comscore Column: Misleading methodology makes $1 million house ‘affordable’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Misleading methodology makes $1 million house ‘affordable’

  • By Ellen Carson, Amy Wake and John Kawamoto
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • Ellen Carson

    Ellen Carson

  • John Kawamoto

    John Kawamoto

  • Amy Wake

    Amy Wake

A two-bedroom home that costs $1 million can be defined as “affordable,” according to a recent article (“‘Affordable’ Housing?” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21). That’s possible because of the “out of whack” formulas used by state and county agencies. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Why not automatic voter registration?

Scroll Up