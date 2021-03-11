comscore Editorial: Zero-emission vehicles on rise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Zero-emission vehicles on rise

  • Today
  • Updated 6:57 p.m.

Aligning with the state mandate to generate 100% of electricity sales from renewable resources by 2045, Hawaii’s counties have signed off on commitments to switch public and private ground transportation to using only renewable fuel sources by that same year. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Better safety rules for dams, streams

Scroll Up