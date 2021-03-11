Hawaiian Airlines starts Long Beach-Maui service
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Brent Overbeek
-
COURTESY LONG BEACH AIRPORT
Hawaiian Airlines’ passengers received fresh lei and gifts while boarding the inaugural Long Beach-Maui flight Wednesday morning.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree