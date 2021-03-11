comscore Hawaiian Airlines starts Long Beach-Maui service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Airlines starts Long Beach-Maui service

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Hawaiian Airlines' passengers received fresh lei and gifts while boarding the inaugural Long Beach-Maui flight Wednesday morning.

    Hawaiian Airlines’ passengers received fresh lei and gifts while boarding the inaugural Long Beach-Maui flight Wednesday morning.

Hawaiian Airlines began nonstop service Wednesday between Long Beach and Kahului, Maui, as the state’s largest carrier offered its second route between the Southern California city and the islands. Read more

