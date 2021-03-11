Hawaiian Airlines starts Long Beach-Maui service

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines began nonstop service Wednesday between Long Beach and Kahului, Maui, as the state’s largest carrier offered its second route between the Southern California city and the islands. Read more

The airline became the first carrier to connect Long Beach to the state when it started Honolulu service in the summer of 2018.

“Long Beach has been an incredibly popular gateway for our visitors and Hawai‘i residents traveling to Southern California, and we are pleased to make it even more convenient for our guests to travel between Long Beach and Maui with our new daily nonstop service,” Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement.

The new flight departs Long Beach daily at 8:35 a.m. with a 12:35 p.m. scheduled arrival time on Maui. The flight from Maui to Long Beach departs at 12:45 p.m. and arrives at 8:05 p.m.

Passengers received fresh lei and gifts while boarding the inaugural Long Beach-Maui flight Wednesday morning.

Hawaiian is using a 189-seat Airbus A321 neo for the service.

In partnership with Long Beach-based Worksite Labs, the airline is offering passengers at the Long Beach airport access to shallow nasal swab PCR tests, with results within 36 hours for $90. Passengers who obtain a negative test will receive a pre-clear wristband during boarding that allows them to bypass airport screening in Hawaii.