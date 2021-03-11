Career night from Patrick Gasman leads No. 1 Hawaii over No. 3 UC Santa Barbara in men’s volleyball

Hawaii senior middle blocker Patrick Gasman set career highs with 14 kills and 10 blocks and the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors defeated No. 3 UC Santa Barbara in four sets in a Big West men’s volleyball match today in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Warriors (5-0, 1-0 Big West) dropped the first set then pulled away late in the next three in a 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 victory over the Gauchos (4-1, 0-1).

UH senior Rado Parapunov led the Warriors with 16 kills while hitting .419 and finished with 11 digs. Gasman hit .571 and added an ace to his career highs in kills and blocks. Middle blocker Guilherme Voss finished with seven kills in nine attempts and Colton Cowell also had seven kills.

UCSB’s Randy DeWeese, the reigning Big West and AVCA national player of the week, put down a match-high 21 kills in 47 swings. Roy McFarland added 15 kills, seven coming in the first set. Punahou graduate Ryan Wilcox had seven kills and eight digs.

The teams meet again on Friday in another Big West match and on Saturday in a nonconference meeting.