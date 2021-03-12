Hawaii chief justice appoints Family Court judge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald today appointed Jeffrey W. Ng to fill a judicial position in the District Family Court of the Third Circuit.

Ng has been with the Office of the Public Defender since 2003, representing indigent persons accused of criminal charges in the district, family, and circuit courts.

He has served in the Hilo office since 2012, and is currently the supervising attorney of that office. He is a former president and current vice president of the Hawaii County Bar Association, a member of the Access to Justice Commission’s Committee on Initiatives to Enhance Civil Justice, and a volunteer with the Third Circuit’s Self-Help Center.

The chief justice made his appointment from the nomination list that was presented to him by the Judicial Selection Commission on Feb. 11.

The appointment of Ng is subject to Senate confirmation.