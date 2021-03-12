Top News Hawaii chief justice appoints Family Court judge By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 8:38 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald today appointed Jeffrey W. Ng to fill a judicial position in the District Family Court of the Third Circuit. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald today appointed Jeffrey W. Ng to fill a judicial position in the District Family Court of the Third Circuit. Ng has been with the Office of the Public Defender since 2003, representing indigent persons accused of criminal charges in the district, family, and circuit courts. He has served in the Hilo office since 2012, and is currently the supervising attorney of that office. He is a former president and current vice president of the Hawaii County Bar Association, a member of the Access to Justice Commission’s Committee on Initiatives to Enhance Civil Justice, and a volunteer with the Third Circuit’s Self-Help Center. The chief justice made his appointment from the nomination list that was presented to him by the Judicial Selection Commission on Feb. 11. The appointment of Ng is subject to Senate confirmation. Previous Story First responders still searching for missing swimmer off Hana