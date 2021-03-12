comscore Hawaii chief justice appoints Family Court judge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hawaii chief justice appoints Family Court judge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:38 p.m.

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald today appointed Jeffrey W. Ng to fill a judicial position in the District Family Court of the Third Circuit. Read more

