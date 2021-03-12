Haiku residents can temporarily drop off debris at Central Maui Landfill without fee

Mayor Michael Victorino authorized a fee waiver for Haiku residents for dropping off their accumulated mixed debris at Central Maui Landfill, the Maui Department of Environmental Management announced.

The temporary fee waiver is meant for residents or contracted haulers cleaning after the Kaupakalua Dam overflow and recent flooding near Kaupakalua Road.

“I have authorized this fee waiver to help our residents cope with the cost of cleanup of recent flooding and discourage illegal dumping,” Victorino said in a statement.

The fee waivers will be allowed at the landfill from 6 a.m. Saturday, to 3 p.m. the following Saturday, March 20.

Waiver forms can be obtained on the department’s Solid Waste Division website and must contain a physical Haiku address where the debris is coming from. Commercial haulers being used at more than one residence must have all the residents’ names and addresses.