Oahu under flood advisory; flash flood warning canceled for Kauai

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.

The flash flood warning for the island of Kauai has been canceled.

The heavy rain over the island has ended and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, according to the National Weather Service.

However, Kauai, along with the rest of the state, remains under a flash flood watch through 6 a.m. Saturday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Kauai is under a flash flood warning, while most of the islands are under a flash flood watch. Oahu is under a flood advisory until 8:30 a.m.

At 5:29 a.m., the National Weather Service’s radar showed heavy rain over east Oahu from the Honolulu Airport to Waikiki to Hawaii Kai, with rainfall at a clip of 1 inch per hour at its heaviest.

The areas include Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Kalihi, Kaneohe, Palolo, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Kailua, Waimanalo, Salt Lake, Halawa, Kahaluu, Aiea, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waiahole, Hawaii Kai, Pearl City, Nuuanu and Makiki-Tantalus.

The National Weather Service’s radar showed at 5:04 a.m. today that heavy rain over the southeast slopes of Kauai from Waimea to Poipu to Kapaa.

Rain was coming down at 1 to 2 inches an hour.

The Wailua River has risen to a very high level and is continuing to go up.

Flash flooding is occurring or expected to start soon, the weather service said shortly after 5 a.m. today.

Flash flooding will be occurring at Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheeo, Omao, Lawai, Koloa, Poipu, North Fork, Wailua Trails, Wailua Homesteads, Hanapepe, Wailua, Waimea, Anahola, Puhi, Hanamaulu, Wailua River State Park, Eleele, Kaumakani, Pakala Village and Kealia.

The flash flood warning for Kauai is in effect until at least 8:15 a.m., and may be extended should flooding persist.

All other areas throughout the state are under a flash flood watch until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Weather Service says that a low located west of Kauai is keeping the atmosphere moist and unstable, while a cold front is approaching, which explains the potential for localized intense rainfall and flash flooding.

People should be prepared for significant flooding from overflowing streams and drainages. Roads may be closed and property damage may occur in urban and low-lying areas due to runoff.

Also, landslides could occur in areas with steep terrain.