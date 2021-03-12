comscore Hawaiian adds Orlando to its routes, receives boost from stimulus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian adds Orlando to its routes, receives boost from stimulus

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Brothers Elijah and Jesse Amemiya, whose mother, Tammy, is a Hawaiian Airlines pilot, were part of the carrier’s inaugural flight Thursday to Orlando, Fla.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Brothers Elijah and Jesse Amemiya, whose mother, Tammy, is a Hawaiian Airlines pilot, were part of the carrier’s inaugural flight Thursday to Orlando, Fla.

Hawaiian Airlines has at least six more months of breathing room after President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the latest, $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which includes $14 billion in direct payroll support for airlines. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees 60 new coronavirus infections as the statewide tally climbs to 28,081

Scroll Up