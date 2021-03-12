comscore Rearview: Patrons express their love for departing Love’s Bakery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: Patrons express their love for departing Love’s Bakery

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2009 “Hawaii’s Fresh Express” flew baked goods to neighbor islands. The Aloha Air Cargo plane sported red-and-yellow Love’s Bakery logos.

  • COURTESY RENDERING Love’s Bakery opened in 1932 on what is now Nimitz Highway in Iwilei, where the Salvation Army is today.

Love’s Bakery announced it is closing later this month after 170 years in business. The bakery operated under the reigns of six royal monarchs, the provisional government, the republic of Hawaii, 12 territorial governors and eight state governors. Read more

