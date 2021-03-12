comscore Aaron Ujimori is among University of Hawaii’s top hitters this season after injuring his thumb last year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Aaron Ujimori is among University of Hawaii’s top hitters this season after injuring his thumb last year

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Aaron Ujimori is off to a hot start after having his collegiate career delayed by a thumb injury.

    Aaron Ujimori is off to a hot start after having his collegiate career delayed by a thumb injury.

Aaron Ujimori saw his freshman year derailed well before the pandemic halted last year’s college baseball season. Read more

