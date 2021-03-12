Hawaii Pacific University’s women’s basketball winning streak ends in regional loss

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team saw its 38-game winning streak end today with a 72-59 loss to Azusa Pacific in the first round of the NCAA Division II West Regional in Grand Junction, Colo.

Azusa Pacific forward Laura Pranger led four Cougars in double figures with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field. Guards Kayla Shaw went 4-for-8 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points. Guard Paige Uyehara also had 13 and forward Molly Whitmore added 12 and Azusa Pacific handed fellow-Pacific West Conference member HPU (13-1) its first loss since Nov. 27, 2019.

HPU guard Olivia West hit four 3-pointers and led the Sharks with 16 points and Alysha Marcucci added 15 points and went 3-for-9 from long range. Guard Amy Baum finished with 12 points.

HPU, the fifth seed in the regional, took a 15-12 lead after the first quarter, but fourth-seeded Azusa Pacific outscored the Sharks 21-11 in the second period to take control. The Cougars shot 48.1% from the field to the Sharks’ 30.3%. HPU finished 10-for-39 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Azusa Pacific also built a 47-34 rebounding advantage with guard Alex Lowden grabbing 13 boards to go along with eight points, five assists and three steals. Forward Kelly Heimburger added 11 rebounds and seven points.

With the win, Azusa Pacific advanced to Monday’s regional final.