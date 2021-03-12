comscore UH opens Big West with win at Santa Barbara | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH opens Big West with win at Santa Barbara

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s focus on the middle during a bye week paid off in a four-set victory over UC Santa Barbara in the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors’ Big West opener on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu Interscholastic Association is getting ready to play ball in the spring

Scroll Up