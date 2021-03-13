Flash flood warning extended for Maui as storm system continues to drench state

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

UPDATE: 9:32 a.m.

A flash flood advisory for north and south Kohala, as well as north and south Kona districts on Hawaii island, continue through this afternoon.

Heavy rain, lightning and winds of up to 40 miles per hour are forecasted to occur throughout the day, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

A flash flood advisory means localized flooding is happening or may occur. As a result, all residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for possible flooding. The agency warns that heavy rainfall and ponding will cause hazardous conditions. Highway 11 is closed at the 60-mile marker in Kau and more road closures may happen without notice.

“Do not attempt to cross flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot; turn around, don’t drown. If lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors,” according to the advisory.

8:41 a.m.

The flash flood warning for Kauai has expired at 8:45 a.m. A flash flood warning has been extended for Maui until 11:30 a.m. Areas affected include Kahului, Kihei and Wailuku.

7:45 a.m.

The flash flood warning for Molokai has been canceled. Warnings for Kauai and Maui continue, and the entire state remains under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The heavy rains that have plagued the Hawaiian islands all week continue today with three islands under flash flood warnings this morning and the entire state under a flash flood watch through 6 p.m.

Kauai, Molokai and Maui were all under flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service this morning.

Forecasters said the wet weather will continue “as a cold front moving through stalls over the eastern end of the state this weekend. Heavy showers and a few storms along and ahead of the front combined with saturated grounds will keep the threat for flash flooding in place.”

They expect gusty north to northeast winds will focus clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas for Kauai and Oahu through the first half of next week as low pressure moves west across the state.

The warning for Kauai is until 8:45 a.m.

“At 6:22 a.m. radar indicated persistent heavy showers developing over already saturated ground, leading to rapid rises in water levels in streams and rivers, especially along the north and east side of the island,” the weather service said. “Rainfall over the mountains is expected to continue.”

The warning covers the entire island but the weather service said the north and east sides are especially vulnerable to flooding.

Maui and Molokai are also under flash flood warnings.

The Maui warning is effective until 8:30 a.m. and covers the entire island.

“At 5:14 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain continuing over Maui. The heaviest rainfall is now over the southeast slopes of Haleakala, as well as a new band of showers moving into West Maui, the warning said. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.”

The weather service reported that streams on the island were running high, especially Oheo Gulch, and that Maui Civil Defense reported several landslides including Highway 30 on the Wailuku side of the tunnel and Kula Highway near mile marker 18.

The Molokai warning is effective until 8:15 a.m.

“At 5:22 a.m., the Kawela Gulch reported a rapid rise in water level and continues to increase,” the weather service said. “Flooding is likely along Kamehameha Highway near the Kamalo Dip and other nearby low water crossings.”

Locations that will experience flash flooding include Kamalo, Kalaupapa National Park, Ualapue, Kawela, Pukoo, Kaunakakai, Halawa Valley and Kualapuu, according to the warning.

The weather service has also issued:

>> A flood advisory for the west side of the Big Island until 10:45 a.m.;

>> A wind advisory until 6 p.m. today for Kauai and Niihau, predicting northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph;

>> A winter weather advisory for the Big Island Summits until 6 p.m. today, with snow accumulations of up to four inches and wind gusting as high as 65 mph.

>> High surf advisories for north and east shores from Niihau to Molokai, and for north and west shores of Maui until 6 p.m. Sunday. “A new north swell will rapidly build from northwest to southeast down the island chain today and tonight, hold through Sunday, then gradually lower early next week,” the advisory said. Surf will rapidly rise to 15 to 20 feet today along north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai; to 10 to 14 feet today along east shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai; and to 12 to 16 feet this afternoon along north shores of Maui.