Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Beware the one-party system that is in place now in Hawaii. Read more

Christians fail to behave like true christians

Kenneth Ching is misinformed on two points (“Loss of Christian values seen as nation suffers,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 10).

Our country was never christian. The original colonists were mostly fleeing persecution for their politically unacceptable beliefs. Once here, they set up their closed societies, based on those same bigoted beliefs. They then persecuted each other, and proceeded to rob and murder the native population.

Christian perhaps, but not christian. Few Christians are christian.

He then quotes: “In God We Trust.”

Which God?

Thomas Luna

McCully

Raising income tax will affect more than a few

Beware the one-party system that is in place now in Hawaii. The recent Senate bill to increase the state income tax from 11% to 16%, which would make it the highest state tax in the nation, is just another example of a one-party system targeting a small segment of the electorate (“Hawaii Senate approves highest income tax in U.S. for those making more than $200K,” Star-Advertiser, March 9).

People do not understand that bills like these, once passed, are not repealed and soon other segments of the electorate will be subject to such a high tax rate several years down the road.

Michael Turina

Waialae-Kahala

Would Trump followers fight overseas for him?

True patriots?

Would Donald Trump’s followers who “heard from their president” have been as ready, willing and eager to follow if they had been drafted into the military to fight for “their president” in Afghanistan, Iraq or anyplace else rather than riot and attack their own Capitol?

Miles Baidack

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter