1 new coronavirus-related death and 64 new COVID-19 infections in Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 64 coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 450 fatalities and 28,208 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death on Oahu.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 358 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 35 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today was more than 534,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 29 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 34 on Oahu, 22 on Maui, seven on Hawaii island, and one resident diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed one Oahu case was removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 22,263 on Oahu, 2,425 on Maui, 2,324 in Hawaii County, 186 on Kauai, 108 on Lanai and 28 on Molokai. There are also 874 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 683 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by six today.

By island, Oahu has 363 active cases, Maui has 232, the Big Island has 84, Kauai has three, and Molokai has one. Lanai has no active cases.

Health officials counted 5,543 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.15% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.1%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,927 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,919 hospitalizations within the state, 1,650 have been on Oahu, 152 on Maui, 103 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 31 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with five in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said Friday that 447,917 vaccines have been administered of the 572,230 received by the state. About 19% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose so far, 51% are age 59 or younger, while 49% are age 60 or older.

Of the administered vaccines, 423,628 were given to the general public and 24,289 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Thursday announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 26 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.0%, according to Blangiardi.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.