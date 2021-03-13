comscore Chicago River dyed green in a surprise move by city’s mayor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

Chicago River dyed green in a surprise move by city’s mayor

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 2:02 pm
  • ABEL URIBE/CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP People catch glimpses of the Chicago River dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot sanctioned the famous river dyeing to proceed Saturday, but the Riverwalk was closed to minimize the number of people gathering due to COVID-19.

    ABEL URIBE/CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP

    People catch glimpses of the Chicago River dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot sanctioned the famous river dyeing to proceed Saturday, but the Riverwalk was closed to minimize the number of people gathering due to COVID-19.

  • PAT NABONG /CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP People standing on a dock look at the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    PAT NABONG /CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP

    People standing on a dock look at the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ABEL URIBE /CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP Crews on boats begin dumping green dye into The Chicago River in Chicago. The river has been dyed a bright shade of green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    ABEL URIBE /CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP

    Crews on boats begin dumping green dye into The Chicago River in Chicago. The river has been dyed a bright shade of green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Photo Gallery: Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

CHICAGO >> The Chicago River was dyed a bright shade of green Saturday after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crews on boats began dumping green dye into the riverfront about 7 a.m. after Lightfoot authorized the dyeing ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, delighting pedestrians with the vivid scene.

Chicago residents Lori Jones and Mike Smith surveyed the green waters, saying they were glad the tradition that dates to 1962 was resumed this year.

“We’re happy that Mayor Lightfoot decided to continue with this tradition because we truly missed it last year, as a lot of other things in 2020,” Jones, 59, told the Chicago Tribune.

Last year, Lightfoot abruptly canceled the city’s 2020 parades and the river dyeing just days before they were to take place in the early days of the pandemic. She called off the parades again this year due to the lingering pandemic and said the river would once again not be dyed.

But a Lightfoot spokesman said in a statement that the city opted “to honor the long-standing tradition” and authorized its partners, the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130, to dye the river.

The event was not publicized in advance “in order to minimize crowds and avoid congregating,” the spokesman said. “Furthermore, the Riverwalk will be closed on Saturday and Chicagoans looking to see the River during the day are urged to ‘keep it moving’ and celebrate safely and responsibly.”

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Even after a decade, ‘recovery of people’s hearts’ will take time
Next Story
In Louisville, Breonna Taylor’s family honors her legacy
Looking Back

Scroll Up