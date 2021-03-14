2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Halawa

Honolulu Emergency Services said two people, a 57-year-old male and a 58-year-old female, were hospitalized in serious condition on Saturday following a collision in Halawa.
EMS said a man, 57, and woman, 58, were transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition after they were involved in a head-on crash in the area of 530707 Kamehameha Highway, near the Halawa Gate to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
A second male, age unknown, suffered minor injuries and refused treatment and transport, EMS added.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.