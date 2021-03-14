2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Halawa

Honolulu Emergency Services said two people, a 57-year-old male and a 58-year-old female, were hospitalized in serious condition on Saturday following a collision in Halawa.

EMS said a man, 57, and woman, 58, were transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition after they were involved in a head-on crash in the area of 530707 Kamehameha Highway, near the Halawa Gate to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

A second male, age unknown, suffered minor injuries and refused treatment and transport, EMS added.