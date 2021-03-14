Honolulu police arrest 33-year-old arson suspect in connection with Nanakuli house fire

Honolulu police have arrested a 33-year-old man for suspicion of arson in connection with a Nanakuli house fire early Saturday.

The suspect was arrested just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. He is facing an arson charge, but was released at 9 a.m. today, pending investigation.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported Saturday that the structure fire, which caused a case of smoke inhalation, appeared to be deliberately set.

HFD investigators found multiple points of origin for the fire in the house, which neighbors said was abandoned. One fire started in the rear bedroom and another in the front living room.

Investigators determined the fire was incendiary and estimated the damage to the structure was $310,000 and $20,000 to its contents.

HFD turned the case over to the Honolulu Police Department for investigation.

HFD was called to the fire at 89-1137 Naniahiahi Place at 5:37 a.m. and sent seven units and 23 personnel. The first unit arrived in six minutes and found smoke and flames coming from the the rear and the left side of the single-family home.

Police evacuated residents on the left side of the burning structure. Fire personnel treated a female (age unknown) from a nearby home for smoke inhalation at 6:59 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services took over care at 7:10 a.m., but the patient refused to be taken to a hospital.

HFD personnel dealt with 20 mph winds, but managed to protect the side and back of the house from the flames.

The fire was under control at 6:26 a.m. and extinguished by 7 a.m., HFD said.

No smoke alarms were heard by the initial fire company.