Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes Kilauea volcano’s south flank

A magnitude-4.1 earthquake struck Kilauea volcano’s south flank Sunday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the earthquake was centered about 7 miles southeast of Volcano, near the Holei Pali area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park at a depth of 4 miles at 8:59 p.m Sunday.

The USGS said its “Did you feel it?” self-reported online survey received more than 140 felt reports within the first hour of the earthquake.

HVO Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon said the earthquake had no apparent effect on Kilauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes.

“Our instrument network has not detected any changes on either Kilauea or Mauna Loa volcano related to this earthquake,” Hon said in a news release. “Smaller aftershocks are possible and might be felt.”

HVO said Kilauea’s south flank has been the site of over 40 earthquakes of magnitude-4.0 or greater during the past 20 years.