After a wet week, forecast calls for drying trend

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The National Weather Service said heavy rain continues to threaten the islands. A car navigated through ponding Thursday on Waialua Beach Road.

    The National Weather Service said heavy rain continues to threaten the islands. A car navigated through ponding Thursday on Waialua Beach Road.

Having been put through the wringer last week with daily multiple flash-flood warnings, watches and advisories, the islands are still sopping wet and the flooding may not be over yet. Read more

