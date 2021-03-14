David Shapiro: Mayor Blangiardi’s uncharacteristic quiet can be a good thing
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:06 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mayor Rick Blangiardi speaks at a blessing ceremony to mark the opening of the Punawai Medical Respite on Feb. 2.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree